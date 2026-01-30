Noah Kahan shares exciting message after releasing new single ‘The Great Divide’

Noah Kahan is officially back to the music scene!
On Friday, January 30, the Stick Season hitmaker concluded his three-year hiatus with a thrilling musical comeback, releasing a new single, The Great Divide.
After dropping the highly anticipated title track from his upcoming fourth studio album, The Great Divide, the 29-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to Instagram to share an exciting message with fans.
Alongside a photo of himself, Noah excitedly exclaimed, “We are aggressively back,” after announcing, “My new song, “The Great Divide,” is out now. The Great Divide, the album, out April 24th.”
What is Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide about?
Noah Kahan’s new single and upcoming album, both titled The Great Divide, are about the emotional pain of drifting apart from someone you were once close too.
“From a long silence forms a divide, a great expanse demanding attention. I stare across it. I see old friends, my father, my mother, my siblings, my younger self, the great state of Vermont,” Noah penned in his Instagram post, sharing the inspiration behind his new project.
He added, “I want to scream these feelings, to gesticulate wildly at the figures on the other side, but my voice has grown hoarse and muted after years of climbing a ladder towards the wild, spiraling dreams that have materialized in front of me.”
The Great Divide release date:
Noah Kahan is set to release his fourth studio album, The Great Divide, on April 24, 2026.