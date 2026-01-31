Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna wrap up ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have officially wrapped up the shooting for Cocktail 2.
The director of the movie Homi Adajania shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to announce “shoot wrapped” as he extended his gratitude to his team.
Finding Fanny director shared a picture of cutting cake with the cast to celebrate the successful end of the filming and wrote, “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped! I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”
The post sparked a reaction from the Pushpa 2: The Rule actress, who wrote, “homsterrrrr!!!! Biggesttt love to you!!”
“Love you, Homsterrrr!!” the Do Patti actress commented.
Meanwhile, fans requested to “officially” announce the film and share the poster and teaser of the movie, saying they are so excited for the release.
The Crew star, who recently enjoyed her sister’s wedding, earlier shared her experience of working with Kapoor and Mandanna, saying, “I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to explore that young, urban, fun space of a rom-com. And yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel. The story, characters, and their backstories are completely different.”
The romantic comedy film Cocktail, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, was released in 2012. However, the release schedule of its sequel starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandana is not revealed yet.