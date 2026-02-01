Entertainment
The Weeknd shut out, Taylor Swift next? Top 10 dramas expected at the 2026 Grammys

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 1st, in Los Angeles

Every year, the Grammys thrive on music—but survive on one of the biggest controversies of the year. And if industry whispers are any indication, the 2026 Grammy Awards could be one of the most chaotic ceremonies in years.

From The Weeknd's complete shutdown to explosive fan wars. 

Here are the Top 10 controversies expected to rock the 2026 Grammys, which will take place on Sunday, February 1st, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, whether the Recording Academy likes it or not.  

The Weeknd's total snub

Despite ending his previous boycott and releasing Hurry Up Tomorrow in 2025, The Weeknd was entirely ignored by the Recording Academy, not receiving a single nomination for his blockbuster album.

Which might stir a controversy among fans. 

A massive pop star gets snubbed (again)

Every year, one global superstar is left out of a major category—and 2026 will be no exception. The result? Fan armies declaring the Grammys "out of touch" within minutes of nominations dropping.

Album of the Year sparks instant backlash

No matter who wins, social media will explode with "robbed" accusations. 

Expect think pieces, side-by-side comparisons, and memes questioning how that album beat this one.

Like every year, Swifities could also lead the robbed accusations, as their favorite mega rock-star always ended up being snubbed.

Hip-Hop fans accuse the Grammys of disrespect

Despite progress, hip-hop still feels undervalued at the Grammys. If rap albums miss top categories, the backlash will be swift—and loud.  

Genre placement wars break out

Is it pop? Country? R&B? Something else entirely? 

Artists blurring genre lines will spark fierce debates over category fraud and strategic label manoeuvring.

TikTok stars trigger "industry plant" claims

If viral artists dominate nominations, critics will argue the Grammys reward algorithms over artistry. 

Expect “industry plant” discourse to trend all night.

International artists feel sidelined including Taylor Swift

Global acts are bigger than ever, but if they are boxed into niche categories, fans will accuse the Grammys of being outdated and U.S.-centric.

Swifties are also unsure this year, whether the Lover hitmaker will take any trophy home despite releasing record-breaking music album, Life of a Showgirl.   

Political acceptance speeches divide viewers

Like many artists, they used previous awards shows to voice their concerns over the political instability in the United States of America.

The 2026 Grammys are also expected to be polarized with the anti-political remarks, with global tensions running high, politically charged speeches will spark praise, backlash, and calls to "keep politics out of music."

A surprise collaboration steals the spotlight

Whether it’s an unexpected win or a shocking performance, one collaboration will dominate headlines—while purists complain it overshadowed more deserving artists.

Falling ratings reignite the "Are the Grammys Dying?" debate

If viewership dips again, critics will blame relevance, voting members, and resistance to change—restarting the annual debate about the Grammys' future. 

Love them or hate them, the Grammys remain pop culture's messiest night. 

And in 2026, the controversies might be louder than the music itself.      

