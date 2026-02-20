Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release

Slay the Spire 2 is set to release in early access next month, a highly-anticipated sequel to the most-famous 2019 roguelike deckbuilder is hitting early access on Steam in the week of March 2026.
The developer Mega Crit, shared some details regarding its goal for this phase before the game officially hit the shelves.
The developers stated, "Slay the Spire requires a lot of player feedback so we can balance content, add quality of life features, and make sure the game runs without issues."
"Early Access is also a chance for us to test experimental features, try exotic designs, identify niche problems, and help us make sure the game is headed in the right direction," the developer added.
Much to the excitement of players, Mega Crit has also made an intriguing announcement regarding the launch of the latest co-op mode, enabling up to four people to partner and enjoy the gameplay.
In this game, players will be provided some unique cards just for multiplayer and some team-wide synergies.
Notably, Slay the Spire 2 will receive several characters from the original version alongside new ones.
Availability
Slay the Spire is currently accessible on iOS, including as part of Apple Arcade. It's also on consoles and PC.