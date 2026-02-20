News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sports

Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release

Slay the Spire is currently accessible on iOS, including as part of Apple Arcade. It's also on consoles and PC

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release

Slay the Spire 2 is set to release in early access next month, a highly-anticipated sequel to the most-famous 2019 roguelike deckbuilder is hitting early access on Steam in the week of March 2026.

The developer Mega Crit, shared some details regarding its goal for this phase before the game officially hit the shelves.

The developers stated, "Slay the Spire requires a lot of player feedback so we can balance content, add quality of life features, and make sure the game runs without issues."

"Early Access is also a chance for us to test experimental features, try exotic designs, identify niche problems, and help us make sure the game is headed in the right direction," the developer added.

Much to the excitement of players, Mega Crit has also made an intriguing announcement regarding the launch of the latest co-op mode, enabling up to four people to partner and enjoy the gameplay.

In this game, players will be provided some unique cards just for multiplayer and some team-wide synergies.

Notably, Slay the Spire 2 will receive several characters from the original version alongside new ones.

Availability

Slay the Spire is currently accessible on iOS, including as part of Apple Arcade. It's also on consoles and PC.

Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
David Beckham calls son Cruz 'very special' in birthday post amid Brooklyn feud
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo teases 'new chapter' in career after dispute with Al-Nassr
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Bears’ Indiana move gains momentum as state creates stadium authority
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Google and Sea partners to 'transform' gaming and e-commerce industries
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
Xabi Alonso turns down ‘chaotic’ Marseille offer amid Liverpool links
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
2026 Winter Olympic athletes make big decision to prioritize their input in IOC
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot
Lewis Hamilton caught off-guard by Kim Kardashian question at Bahrain photoshoot
Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update
Fortnite servers down today? Everything you must know about V39.50 update
2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?
2026 Winter Olympics women’s single skating: Who will win free skating?
T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead
T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights schedule revelead

Popular News

Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property

Zorro Ranch exposed: Inside Jeffrey Epstein's hidden New Mexico property
24 minutes ago
Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release

Slay the Spire 2 announces exciting update ahead of release
2 hours ago
Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move

Lando Norris seemingly confirms breakup with Magui Corceiro in shock move
an hour ago