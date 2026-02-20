News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games

Bluepoint Games was known for remaking popular games such as Demon's Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, and more

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Sony shuts down studio behind Demon's Souls, Bluepoint Games

Sony is reportedly shutting down Bluepoint Games, a studio under PlayStation's umbrella of developers, resulting in the lay off of 70 workers.

The studio was known for remaking popular games such as Demon's Souls and Shadow of the Colossus, and more.

In a statement to Bloomberg, a PlayStation spokesperson said, "Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community."

“We thank them for their passion, creativity and craftmanship," the statement added.

The reason behind his closure is "a recent business review." As per the latest news, the studio was developing a live-service game in the God of War universe, but unfortunately, it got cancelled even ahead of revelation.

This news comes as a sudden shock due to Bluepoint's high-quality track record.

Founded in 2006, Bluepoint studio rose to the new heights of popularity with some incredible games, but wasn't acquired by PlayStation until 2021.

Demon's Souls, the studio's most recent project, is a remake of the game of similar name, which was released alongside the PS5.

Notably, the studio also helped in the making of God of War Ragnarök.

