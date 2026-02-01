Liam Gallagher's ex makes huge demand as she returns to court  

Oasis' frontman, Liam Gallagher, hit with new trouble as his ex-flame, Liza Ghorbani, made new demands in a bombshell court showdown.
The former couple appeared in a New York court via video link last week, where the music journalist revealed she wants a rise in yearly payments from her former partner to co-parent their 12-year-old daughter, Gemma, who is autistic and has special educational needs.
In the new court proceeding, Liza accused Liam of bad-mouthing her for the needs she often explained to him, whereas the singer accused her of misusing his money and spending it inappropriately on their daughter’s case.
For those unaware, Liam is already paying her £3,300 per month for his daughter, Gemma.
However, now Liza demanded £22,500 a month for a home with a pool, £75,000 a year for a live-in nanny and a £5,000 holiday budget.
According to The Sun, she has filed a fresh legal motion to scrutinize Liam's finances, including income related to last year’s Oasis comeback tour.
It is the first time the band's tour earnings, estimated to be more than £ 350 million, face public scrutiny.
Liza has filed documents setting out what she wants from Liam. Full details of her demands have not been disclosed.
Her lawyer, Amanda Creegan, told the city's Supreme Court, "We want to be clear Mr Gallagher and his representatives have not shied away from the Press and have said numerous things about my client in the Press."
Last year, the New York court heard dad-of-four Liam had paid more than £750,000 in child support since 2015.
It is worth noting that Liam Gallagher and Liza Ghorbani welcomed their daughter, Gemma, in January 2013.
The birth of their daughter, which resulted from a brief affair which began in 2010, became public knowledge later that same year. Gemma is often referred to as Gallagher's "hidden" child.