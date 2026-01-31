Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set to clash for Australian Open 2026 title

Rafael Nadal was always going to support Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final, but he insists he “will be happy” for Novak Djokovic should the Serbian win the title.

According to Tennis 365, world No 1 Alcaraz is one win away from becoming the youngest player to achieve the Career Grand Slam with the Australian Open the only title missing from his collection as he has won two French Open titles, two Wimbledon trophies and two US Open crowns.

On the opposite side of the net will be Djokovic who will be searching for his own history as he is looking to become the first man over 38 to win a major as Ken Rosewall was 37 years, one month and 24 days when he won the 1972 Australian Open in the Open Era.

Djokovic, of course, is also looking to extend his Open Era Grand Slam record of 24 and victory would see him also move ahead of Margaret Court, whose 24 titles were shared across the amateur and professional eras.

Nadal shared an incredible rivalry with Djokovic during their playing days and he has the utmost respect for his fellow great, but supporting Alcaraz in the final was never in doubt.

“I have a good relationship with him [Alcaraz]; we competed in the Olympics together, we were both on the Spanish team... If Novak wins, I’ll be happy for him because, in a way, what he’s doing is spectacular. It wouldn’t be a tragedy for me, but if I have to support someone, I feel I have to support Carlos,” he is quoted as saying by EFE.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic came through marathon five-setters with the former needing five hours and 27 minutes to beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 while Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in four hours and nine minutes.

