Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title 

Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison defeated Australia's wildcard pairing of Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans to capture the Australian Open men's doubles title.
The British duo beat the home players 7-6(4) 6-4 on Saturday in their first Grand Slam event as a team, reported Oman Observer.
The British-American duo's victory at Rod Laver Arena gave Harrison his first Grand Slam title and marked Skupski's fourth in doubles and mixed doubles, though his first outside Wimbledon.
The partnership is remarkably fresh, as the pair started playing together only two weeks ago in Adelaide after training for a week together in Baton Rouge in December.
Skupski said, "We obviously started playing together in Adelaide two weeks ago now. We didn't know obviously how it would go. It seems to be going pretty well so far!"
With the roof closed at Rod Laver Arena due to the rain, the match began at a fast pace under the lights and proved to be an entertaining affair, as the opening set went with serve until Harrison and Skupski broke for a 4-2 lead.
Harrison said, "My parents are back home, and I remember I was with them when I watched my brother win the French Open on TV and they were emotional wrecks. So I know they're probably doing the same right now.”
"Thanks to my partner, without you it's not possible. I was so excited to just get on the court with you. In some tight moments, I knew your experience was going to help pay off in the end and it did. It was fun to battle in this match together," he added.
The victory brings another Grand Slam trophy into the Harrison household after his elder brother Ryan, also his coach, won the French Open doubles title in 2017.