Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title

British duo beat Australian pair Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans to win Australian Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title
Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski wins Australian Open 2026 doubles title 

Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison defeated Australia's wildcard pairing of Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans to capture the Australian Open men's doubles title.

The British duo beat the home players 7-6(4) 6-4 on Saturday in their first Grand Slam event as a team, reported Oman Observer.

The British-American duo's victory at Rod Laver Arena gave Harrison his first Grand Slam title and marked Skupski's fourth in doubles and mixed doubles, though his first outside Wimbledon.

The partnership is remarkably fresh, as the pair started playing together only two weeks ago in Adelaide after training for a week together in Baton Rouge in December.

Skupski said, "We obviously started playing together in Adelaide two weeks ago now. We didn't know obviously how it would go. It seems to be going pretty well so far!"

With the roof closed at Rod Laver Arena due to the rain, the match began at a fast pace under the lights and proved to be an entertaining affair, as the opening set went with serve until Harrison and Skupski broke for a 4-2 lead.

Harrison said, "My parents are back home, and I remember I was with them when I watched my brother win the French Open on TV and they were emotional wrecks. So I know they're probably doing the same right now.”

"Thanks to my partner, without you it's not possible. I was so excited to just get on the court with you. In some tight moments, I knew your experience was going to help pay off in the end and it did. It was fun to battle in this match together," he added.

The victory brings another Grand Slam trophy into the Harrison household after his elder brother Ryan, also his coach, won the French Open doubles title in 2017.

Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title
Elena Rybakina beats Aryna Sabalenka to claim Australian Open title
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final
Nadal reveals his favorite for Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open final
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Angel Reese opens up about 'tough' times with Kim Mulkey at LSU
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
Alcaraz vs Djokovic: Who will make history at Australian Open 2026 final?
All about T20 World Cup 2026: Groups, format, schedule and more
All about T20 World Cup 2026: Groups, format, schedule and more
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event
Lindsey Vonn airlifted to hospital after losing control in pre-olympics event
Novak Djokovic books epic Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic books epic Australian Open final against Carlos Alcaraz
Injured Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in exciting Australian Open semi-final
Injured Carlos Alcaraz beats Alexander Zverev in exciting Australian Open semi-final
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash
Teen Cooper Flagg set new NBA record in Mavericks vs Hornets clash
Anthony Joshua mourns loss of friends in Nigeria crash with emotional video
Anthony Joshua mourns loss of friends in Nigeria crash with emotional video
Tom Brady's single life shenanigans exposed by Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady's single life shenanigans exposed by Rob Gronkowski
Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career
Crystal Dunn announces retirement from soccer after remarkable career

Popular News

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

Jay-Z hit with fresh trouble after Jeffrey Epstein's new case report emerges

34 minutes ago
How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?

How Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie's names appear in Epstein files?
an hour ago
Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists

Instagram could soon allow to leave anyone’s Close Friends lists
an hour ago