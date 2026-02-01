Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Connor Storrie to make hosting debut on SNL's upcoming episode

NBC’s Saturday Night Live is set to return from its Winter Olympics hiatus on February 28, 2026, with actor Connor Storrie ready for his hosting debut with the return of show, sparking excitement among fans.

Moreover, the episode will feature Mumford & Sons as the musical guest, set to rock with their thrilling performances with tracks of their forthcoming album Prizefighter.

Storrie’s appearance marks a significant milestone in his rapidly-rising career. The 25-year-old actor has captured tremendous attention after the success of Heated Rivalry, the Canadian hockey drama, which was released in late 2025.

The exciting series, based on on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels is available to watch on Canada and HBO Max across the US.

Since the show’s debut, Storrie gained immense popularity with his appearance at major industry events and late-night shows.

Recently, he signed an agreement with Creative Artists Agency and attended Paris Fashion Week as a brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent.

SNL’s decision to make a return with Storrie’s hosting debut, perfectly aligns with its ongoing effort to spotlight emerging talent during its 51st season, in which several first-time hosts appeared and saw some major changes in cast.

The show recently referenced Heated Rivalry in a parody sketch, underscoring its growing cultural impact.

The February 28 episode will come after a break of three-week for NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage and is likely to garner greater attention.

With Storrie’s debut and Mumford & Sons’ return to the SNL stage, the highly-anticipated episode has created excitement among viewers.

