  • By Fatima Hassan
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
Maya Ali has come out in support of her beloved fellow actress, Hania Aamir, after she grabbed headlines with her blunt fashion statement.

A few days ago, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet blasted fashion critics for allegedly objectifying brides on their big days.

Shortly after her important social media message, Maya came in support of Hania for raising concerns about the brides, who are somehow becoming more of a review material on their wedding days.

On Sunday, February 1st, the Mann Mayal actress turned to her Instagram Stories to re-share the bombshell statement of the Mere Humsafar star.

Maya penned a heartfelt note for Hania that reads, "Very well said, love @haniaheheofficial," while encouraging the fashion outlets not judge the real brides just for the sake of flaunting their brands.

P.C.: Maya Ali/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Maya Ali/Instagram Stories

"Let’s not be judgmental or play critics, especially for real brides. Let them enjoy their special moments. To all the beautiful brides, you looked stunning on your big day and all the wedding events," the 36-year-old Pakistani actress noted.

She concluded her message, "Khush aur abaad rahain app sab" (May you all live happily and thrive.)

On the professional front, Maya Ali last appeared in the 2024 romantic drama series, Sunn Mere Dil, alongside Wahaj Ali.

While Hania Aamir is currently starring in the most-watched television drama, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, beside Bilal Abbas Khan. 

