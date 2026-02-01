Alizeh Shah blasts Pakistan showbiz over paid promotions

Alizeh Shah once again targeted Pakistan's entertainment industry with an explosive statement.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress accused popular entertainment pages of amplifying only paid voices.
The actress, who often trends on social media due to controversies and feuds, wrote, "I've noticed for years that certain pages like Diva, GalaxyLollywood and Hello only amplify voices that pay them. I've never paid a single one of these platforms, which is why whenever I speak the truth, it's twisted against me."
Alizeh further called out Pakistan's entertainment industry for allegedly favouring a select few while sidelining others.
She claimed that false stories are spread to harm her reputation while newcomers are deliberately blocked from gaining visibility.
"Hate is manufactured, narratives are planted, careers are slowed on purpose! I've watched it happen for years. I didn't buy into it, so l became a target. This isn't coincidence. It's control," the Ishq Tamasha actress penned.
She further accused Pakistan's entertainment industry of operating "quiet game," where some actresses allegedly pay not just fro praise but also to silence or sabotage others.
Alizeh's explosive statement comes just a day after she issued another fiery remark addressing her ongoing feud with singer Shazia Manzoor, saying, “I genuinely hope that your work goes viral for your music and talent, not for repeatedly diminishing others."
The Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress, on the other hand confirmed in a new video that she will soon be seen on television screen in a new drama serial.