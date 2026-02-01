Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Rohit Shetty makes major announcement after shocking firing incident

The 'Simmba' star takes a major decision after his Juhu residence was attacked

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rohit Shetty has reportedly issued a major announcement after the shocking firing incident. 

The 51-year-old Indian filmmaker and screenwriter has reportedly cancelled all of his upcoming plans for the next two days, per India Today.

An insider close to Shetty recently revealed that the Chennai Express creator urged his colleagues not visit his Juhu residence as he probes into a deep investigation.  

"Rohit is currently cooperating with the Mumbai police and recording his statement. He is absolutely involved in the investigation," the Singham filmmaker added.

The source noted, "Even though his residence has been given added security, he has asked all his industry friends not to come home. He is attending to all his worried friends and colleagues only via calls and messages." 

This announcement came shortly after the assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. 

Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty’s residential tower in the Juhu area. 

Police and forensic teams secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination. 

No injuries were reported in the incident. Five suspects have been detained in Pune in connection with the firing case and have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation, a Pune City Police official said.

For those unaware, Rohit Shetty is known for his superhit Bollywood films, including Golmaal and Singham.  

