Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'

  By Salima Bhutto
Mahira Khan is soon set to star alongside Fahad Mustafa in 'Aag Lage Basti Mein'

Mahira Khan recently poured her heart out for her darling loved one.

The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on late Sunday nigh, February 2, and wished her childhood best friend Sana Hafeez Sheikh a happy birthday.

Khan posted a sweet video, including series of photos and videos of the two, with a special post as she penned, “Happy birthday to .. my beautiful, sexy, strong, brave, kind, loving, hilarious, giving and super special Shanaaa.”

The actress, who was last seen with Fawad Khan in Neelofar, went on to say, “I always knew you were special but as the years have passed, I have found that your magic goes beyond all of our understanding.

“Your spirit has been blessed by the Almighty. Dil se tumharay liye dua nikalti hai… for your sukoon, for your and your families health and happiness., for you to be surrounded by love - love that is genuine and pure. (sic)”

The Raees star also added, “The Love that empowers you. Love that celebrates you. InshAllah. Dil se.. I love you.”

The mother of one concluded the post, saying, “Happy birthday my darling childhood sweetheart. To many more years of Shana and Bairoo.. forever and ever.”

She also mentioned her nick name which apparently her best friend uses to call her, as he noted, “Yours, Bairoo.”

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is soon set to star alongside Fahad Mustafa in upcoming movie, Aag Lage Basti Mein.

