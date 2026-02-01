Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller

Karan Johar to kick off his new movie with Aditya Roy Kapur in the summer of 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
Karan Johar and actor Aditya Roy Kapur are planning to reunite for the third time and this time for a horror thriller.

According to Idiva, Kapur is all set to experiment with a new genre as reports suggest that Aditya is all set to reunite with Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla’s Dharma Productions for a new horror thriller.

A media publication quoted a source that revealed that Karan is exploring the horror genre, something Dharma has nnot done often before. 

The source also said that Aditya will be playing the leading man of Karan’s upcoming film.

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, “Karan Johar has locked a horror thriller for his banner, Dharma Productions and has roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to play the lead character.”

Talking about casting Aditya, the source said that the actor was convinced instantly as he found project unique.

The source added, “Adi read the script and didn't take long to come on board. It's a unique project, and everyone at Dharma is bullish about the theatrical prospects of the genre.”

The source shared that the film would go on floors in May 2026 but more information about the female lead and director have been kept under wraps. The source said that the production house is in advanced talks with a popular actress.

The insider further said, “The prep work has already begun at Dharma, but the director's name has been kept under wraps for now.”

The upcoming film will mark Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar’s third collaboration. They have previously worked together on films like Ok Jaanu (2017) and Kalank (2019).

