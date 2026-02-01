Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
'Border 2' successfully crosses Rs 250 crore at India box office

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Border 2 took a solid start and gained momentum in its Friday, January 30, to Rs 10.75 crore from the previous day’s Rs 11.25 crore.

The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer collection; however, picked up on Saturday as it registered Rs 17.75 crore, reaching to the net amount of Rs 252.75 crore.

With the release window free till February 13, the Anurag Singh directorial is set to have a smooth run. It competes by Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 which is also making headlines and generating Rs 10 crore in its first two days.

Notably, India’s another blockbuster Dhurandhar has also arrived on Netflix and that may impact its theatrical run.

Border 2 has become the second-highest grossing film in Varun Dhawan’s career after Dilwale (2015), grossing Rs 388 crore all across the globe.

Despite its immense success, it’s still behind Sunny Deol’s last film Gadar 2 that grossed Rs 336.2 crore within 9 days of release.

Since it was a weekend, the night shows recorded the most number of takers at 42.35 per cent, which was followed by evening and afternoon shows at 32.96 per cent and 28.11 per cent, respectively.

Border 2 continues to reach to the new heights of popularity, evoking patriotism among Indians.

