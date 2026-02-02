Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are serving couple goals!
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress on Sunday, February 1, delighted her 14.8 million Instagram fans by posting an exciting video with her superstar husband.
In the video, the lovebirds can be seen facing each other off for a fun padel competition, featuring the Mein actress playing enthusiastically against the Deewangi star.
While Ayeza stunned in coordinated light-blue outfit worn over a green-and-white striped shirt, Danish Taimoor served looks in a casual black-and-white tracksuit.
“Had no idea why everyone was shouting ‘ishaan’ during the padel match… just received this video from my sister and realized this is the trend ( might delete later),” she wrote in the post’s caption.
The mother of two added, “P.s: First padel match can look like this no? How many of you have tried padel? I think it’s so much fun!”
Fans’ reaction:
Ayeza Khan’s playful clip made her fans delighted, as one of them commented, “Ayezu, we really love this side of yours yrrr, don't hide these kind of videos from us, just share with us.”
“Our chaotic couple,” swooned a second.
“We need such random post,” added one more.
About Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor:
Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan began dating in 2006 and tied the knot eight years later in 2014. The couple are parents to two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.