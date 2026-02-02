Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch

Pakistani A-list star couple Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan delight fans with their playful padel face-off

  • By Sidra Khan
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are serving couple goals!

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress on Sunday, February 1, delighted her 14.8 million Instagram fans by posting an exciting video with her superstar husband.

In the video, the lovebirds can be seen facing each other off for a fun padel competition, featuring the Mein actress playing enthusiastically against the Deewangi star.

While Ayeza stunned in coordinated light-blue outfit worn over a green-and-white striped shirt, Danish Taimoor served looks in a casual black-and-white tracksuit.

“Had no idea why everyone was shouting ‘ishaan’ during the padel match… just received this video from my sister and realized this is the trend ( might delete later),” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The mother of two added, “P.s: First padel match can look like this no? How many of you have tried padel? I think it’s so much fun!”

Fans’ reaction:

Ayeza Khan’s playful clip made her fans delighted, as one of them commented, “Ayezu, we really love this side of yours yrrr, don't hide these kind of videos from us, just share with us.”

“Our chaotic couple,” swooned a second.

“We need such random post,” added one more.

About Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor:

Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan began dating in 2006 and tied the knot eight years later in 2014. The couple are parents to two children, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
Rohit Shetty makes major announcement after shocking firing incident
Rohit Shetty makes major announcement after shocking firing incident
Alizeh Shah blasts Pakistan showbiz over paid promotions
Alizeh Shah blasts Pakistan showbiz over paid promotions
'Border 2' successfully crosses Rs 250 crore at India box office
'Border 2' successfully crosses Rs 250 crore at India box office
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates new milestone after attending key event
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller
Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Karan Johar’s next horror thriller
Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged multibillion scam reignites as producer breaks silence
Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged multibillion scam reignites as producer breaks silence
AR Rahman issues new controversial statement amid 'communal' remarks fury
AR Rahman issues new controversial statement amid 'communal' remarks fury

Popular News

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
3 hours ago
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
11 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip

Jennifer Lopez calms 2026 Grammys chaos with sweet throwback clip
12 hours ago