Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal  

  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Pathaan' star opens up about her motherhood phase in candid conversation

Deepika Padukone is definitely a hands-off mother as she cannot stop talking about her daughter, Dua. 

In a heartfelt conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, the Om Shanti Om starlet opened up about her motherhood and how her one-year-old baby girl has ultimately become the centre of attention.

Padukone, who kept her private life away from the spotlight, candidly spoke about her little munchkin, admitting her obsession with her first child, saying, "Not current — I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter." 

The Pathaan actress went on to make several confessions reflecting her bond with her child. When asked about the weirdest thing in her bag, the popular Indian star revealed it was a piece of thepla that Dua had been eating, and that accidentally fell into her bag. 

"In a good way, I’ve been saying ‘I love you’ a lot to my baby," the Bajirao Mastani actress noted. 

This confession marked her first statement about her daughter, Dua, since she revealed her face in October last year. 

Deepika Padukone and her husband, Ranveer Singh, who welcomed their only daughter, Dua, on September 8th, 2024, shared the first glimpse of her face with their fans on October 21st, during the Diwali festivities.  

