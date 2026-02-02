Health
  • By Bushra Saleem
Cape Verde stomach bug turns holiday into horror after four Brits die

Four British holidaymakers have tragically died within four months of contracting severe stomach bugs while on trips to Cape Verde, with their families now pursuing legal action.

These four are among six Britons who have died following holidays to the West African islands since January 2023, according to law firm Irwin Mitchell, which is investigating the cases, Independent reported.

The recent fatalities include Elena Walsh, 64, from Birmingham, Mark Ashley, 55, of Bedfordshire, Karen Pooley, 64, from Gloucestershire, and a 56-year-old man. All succumbed to severe gastric illnesses last year.

Mark Ashley’s wife, Emma, expressed her family’s "complete shock" over his death and said, "We went to Cape Verde expecting a relaxing break, but Mark became violently ill and never recovered.”

Three days into their October holiday in 2025, Ashley, a self-employed forklift truck driver, developed symptoms including stomach pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and extreme lethargy.

The couple had booked their £3,000 trip with Tui and stayed at the five-star Riu Palace Santa Maria resort in Sal.

Ashley reported her husband’s illness via the Tui app on 9 October 2025 and has since raised concerns about the hotel’s hygiene standards. Upon their return to the UK, Ashley’s symptoms persisted.

The father-of-two, who managed diabetes with medication, collapsed at home in Houghton Regis and was rushed to hospital on 12 November, but was pronounced dead minutes later. His death has been referred to the coroner.

