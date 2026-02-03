Infantino apologizes on ‘no Brit arrested’ joke, defends Trump’s peace prize

The Fifa president, Gianni Infantino, has apologised over remarks he made about British fans and defended the decision to award a peace prize to the US president, Donald Trump.
According to The Guardian, Infantino said at last month’s World Economic Forum in Davos that the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 had been special because “for the first time in history no Brit was arrested.”
His comments were described as a “cheap” joke at the expense of fans by the Football Supporters’ Association, while the UK’s football policing lead chief constable, Mark Roberts, said they were “neither helpful nor accurate”, given the record of fans at tournaments before Qatar and since.
Infantino was asked about the comments in an interview with Sky News and said, “I need first to apologise. It was meant to be more of a lighthearted remark to show that actually the World Cup in Qatar was a celebration, was a peaceful event and everyone came together in a peaceful way.”
“So having English fans, real fans, coming in a peaceful way and enjoying and cheering for their team is something that is fantastic.”
He also defended his decision to award US President Donald Trump, FIFA’s first peace award and claimed that he “deserves it.”
Infantino was heavily criticised for the decision to award Trump the inaugural Fifa peace prize at December’s World Cup draw in Washington, with the move further questioned after US forces seized the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and after Trump issued threats about using military force to seize Greenland.