  • By Bushra Saleem
Messi to leave Inter Miami for Galatasaray? Conditions for Turkish club reveal

Lionel Messi signed a two-year extension with David Beckham's club Inter Miami last year

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks to join Galatasaray but would only play home games for the Turkish giants.

According to Sportskeeda, the Argentine has been in Miami since ariving on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 and he is contracted with the MLS side till the end of the 2028 season, having agreed an extension last year.

As announced by the club on their website in October, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said, “It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality, playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here."

However, as per Turkish outlet A.Spor, Galatasaray are in talks with Messi, who would only play the 12 remaining home games this season before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer.

Gala were in the fray for Messi's signature in October last year, with club president Dursun Ozbek saying, "You can't live without dreaming. Will we see Messi wearing the Galatasaray shirt someday? We've set the bar very high. Our financial situation allows us to ask about Messi without a problem.”

Three points clear of Fenerbahce atop the Turkish Super Lig after 20 games, Galatasaray are into the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs, where they play Juventus at home in the first leg on February 17.

