Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside

  By Salima Bhutto
Kristen Stewart came out as bisexual in 2017

  • By Salima Bhutto
Kristen Stewart recently dropped a brave confession of coming out despite the pressure of not dating women.

Stewart, who came out as bisexual around 2017, in an interview with ABC News Live Prime Time With Linsey Davis, discussed why she chose to address her sexuality on the show back at that time.

According to the Twilight star, she chose to come out because she didn't want to live a "partial life".

The 35-year-old actress revealed that she was told to hide her relationships with women for the benefit of her career.

The Charlie's Angels actress, who is now married to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, "'I've experienced perspectives [and] I've had conversations with people I've known, loved and trusted and still do, who thought, 'Your career would go better if you didn't go outside holding your girlfriend's hand.'"

The actress-director said, "And I was like, 'So you want me to live a partial life? And you want me to uphold, perpetuate and sustain a system that excludes people?' And I just can't do that."

According to the The Chronology Of Water director, it was "really obvious what's going down' when her romantic life received media coverage before she came out”.

Stewart recalled, “I didn't want to be part of a comic book. But what I didn't want to do was hide from the world we live in.

"I want to define it, I want to make it a more open and accepting place. And so I thought it was necessary for me to— I was already holding my girlfriend's hand in public."

For the unversed, in her 2017 interview, Kristen Stewart described herself as bisexual. 

