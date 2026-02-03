Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Drama' set to release in April 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Zendaya and Robert Pattinsons The Drama wedding poster stirs curiosity
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity

The poster of The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, already sparked curiosity and excitement among social media users.

The official poster, shared by the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress on her Instagram account, of the forthcoming movie features the duo as bride and groom.

The actors, who star as an engaged couple, could be seen beaming at each other on their wedding day.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Drama' set to release in April 2026


The 29-year-old actress dons a classic white gown with a low cut neckline and a veil, meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor, could be seen wearing a black tuxedo.

In the romance film, Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a bookstore clerk from Baton Rouge, Louisana who is engaged to Pattinson's character Charlie Thompson, a museum director from London.

Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, in the forthcoming movie, the couple’s relationship is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

Several fans and social media users commented on the poster shared by the fiancé of Tom Holland as one wrote, "We've been waiting for this one!”

Another one posted, "The way I thought this was a wedding post omg."

It is worth mentioning here that The Drama will be released in theatres on April 3, 2026. 

Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside
Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside
Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'
Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83
Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess
Halle Berry cautions Cynthia Erivo about reality of Oscar success
Halle Berry cautions Cynthia Erivo about reality of Oscar success
Taylor Swift makes surprising move after ditching Grammys 2026
Taylor Swift makes surprising move after ditching Grammys 2026
Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'
Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'
Selena Gomez shows off her Kendrick Lamar skills in viral ‘Not Like Us’ clip
Selena Gomez shows off her Kendrick Lamar skills in viral ‘Not Like Us’ clip
Timothée Chalamet opens up about costly Bob Dylan tribute on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Timothée Chalamet opens up about costly Bob Dylan tribute on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Popular News

Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
4 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons

Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
6 hours ago
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing

Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea after mother Nancy goes missing
51 minutes ago