Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity

The poster of The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, already sparked curiosity and excitement among social media users.
The official poster, shared by the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress on her Instagram account, of the forthcoming movie features the duo as bride and groom.
The actors, who star as an engaged couple, could be seen beaming at each other on their wedding day.
The 29-year-old actress dons a classic white gown with a low cut neckline and a veil, meanwhile, the 39-year-old actor, could be seen wearing a black tuxedo.
In the romance film, Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, a bookstore clerk from Baton Rouge, Louisana who is engaged to Pattinson's character Charlie Thompson, a museum director from London.
Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, in the forthcoming movie, the couple’s relationship is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.
Several fans and social media users commented on the poster shared by the fiancé of Tom Holland as one wrote, "We've been waiting for this one!”
Another one posted, "The way I thought this was a wedding post omg."
It is worth mentioning here that The Drama will be released in theatres on April 3, 2026.