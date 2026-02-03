Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez spills beans on married life with Benny Blanco after four months

Selena Gomez tied the knot with husband Benny Blanco in September 2025

Selena Gomez has revealed she’s still “feeling flirty” and “a little sexy” four months after tying the knot with music producer Benny Blanco.

During the launch of Rare Beauty in Ulta Beauty at the El Segundo, Calif., location on Saturday, January 31, the Only Murders In the Building star opened up about her current beauty era, which she called "classic, maybe a little sexy."

While conversing with PEOPLE, Gomez said, "I feel flirty," adding, "I still feel young, I think. I like a little flirty, classic look."

Gomez also described how "surreal" it was to see her products in Ulta Beauty stores.

"I came in the other night and it was just, it was one of those surreal moments," she shared, adding, "It just felt so official."

Elsewhere in the discussion, the Single Soon songstress explained the Rare Impact Fund, saying, “If you buy any product, not even Rare, you can choose to make a donation and 50 percent of it will go to the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation and the other 50 percent will go to the Rare Impact Fund.”

Gomez tied the knot with husband Benny Blanco during an alleged $4 million ceremony held at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara.

