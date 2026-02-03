Emma Raducanu surprises Transylvania Open crowd with her Romanian

Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Raducanu claims a straight-set win over Greet Minnen after parting ways with coach Francisco Roig

Emma Raducanu surprised the Transylvania Open crowd with her Romanian after winning the first-round match.

According to Tennis World, after the Australian Open heartbreak, the British tennis star returned to the courts at the Transylvania Open as the tournament’s top seed.

In the first round of the tournament in Cluj-Napoca, the 23-year-old claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-4 victory over Belgian Greet Minnen.

As the 2021 US Open winner took the microphone for her on-court interview following her win, she left the crowd shocked as she started to address them in Romanian.

Seeing Rasucanu speak Romanian, they started cheering, applauding and even laughing.

She said, “Very happy today. I think I played a great match from the beginning. I was super aggressive, and the crowd from the minute I walked out was incredible. I think today was a great performance.”

“I wanted to put my game out on the court, and it’s a little bit easier indoors, so I’m really pleased I could kind of use that. I played a really tricky opponent in Greet, who really starts the point well, so I knew I had to do the same and was pleased that I stayed with it,” the Brit added.

Notably, it was Raducanu’s first victory after splitting with coach Francisco Roig. She will next face Slovenian professional Kaja Juvan on Wednesday, February 4.

