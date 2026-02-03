Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Mexican film actor Gerardo Taracena passes away at age of 55

Gerardo Taracena's death was confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Mexican film actor Gerardo Taracena passes away at age of 55
Mexican film actor Gerardo Taracena passes away at age of 55 

Mexican film star Gerardo Taracena has tragically died at the age of 55. 

The deceased actor, who also appeared in memorable movies like Apocalypto and El Violin, passed away on Sunday, February 1st. 

His death was later confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences via a somber statement on Instagram.

Sharing a portrait of Taracena, they stated in the caption, "The Mexican Academy of Arts and Sciences deeply regret the passing of Gerardo Taracena, a fundamental actor of Mexican cinema, whose screen presence left an intense, honest and deeply human mark." 

"Throughout his career, he gave life to memorable characters in films such as Back and Forth, The Violin, Apocalypto, Hell, The Zone, Desire, Flying Low and Almost Paradise, among many others," the AMACC noted. 

They continued reflecting on his exceptionally successful acting career as the late actor was nominated three times for the Ariel Prize for The Violin, "Potosí and La Carga, recognition of a career marked by absolute surrender, expressive strength and a deep commitment to his craft."

In addition to these, Gerardo Taracena was also best known for his remarkable character as drug smuggler Pablo Acosta in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico. 

D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest
D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest
Selena Gomez spills beans on married life with Benny Blanco after four months
Selena Gomez spills beans on married life with Benny Blanco after four months
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity
Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside
Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside
Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'
Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83
Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess
Halle Berry cautions Cynthia Erivo about reality of Oscar success
Halle Berry cautions Cynthia Erivo about reality of Oscar success
Taylor Swift makes surprising move after ditching Grammys 2026
Taylor Swift makes surprising move after ditching Grammys 2026

Popular News

Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard

Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard
3 minutes ago
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

27 minutes ago
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park

Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
57 minutes ago