Mexican film actor Gerardo Taracena passes away at age of 55 

Mexican film star Gerardo Taracena has tragically died at the age of 55.
The deceased actor, who also appeared in memorable movies like Apocalypto and El Violin, passed away on Sunday, February 1st.
His death was later confirmed by the Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences via a somber statement on Instagram.
Sharing a portrait of Taracena, they stated in the caption, "The Mexican Academy of Arts and Sciences deeply regret the passing of Gerardo Taracena, a fundamental actor of Mexican cinema, whose screen presence left an intense, honest and deeply human mark."
"Throughout his career, he gave life to memorable characters in films such as Back and Forth, The Violin, Apocalypto, Hell, The Zone, Desire, Flying Low and Almost Paradise, among many others," the AMACC noted.
They continued reflecting on his exceptionally successful acting career as the late actor was nominated three times for the Ariel Prize for The Violin, "Potosí and La Carga, recognition of a career marked by absolute surrender, expressive strength and a deep commitment to his craft."
In addition to these, Gerardo Taracena was also best known for his remarkable character as drug smuggler Pablo Acosta in Netflix's Narcos: Mexico.