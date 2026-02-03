Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest

Celeste Rivas' body was discovered almost five months ago in an impound lot in the Tesla registered under D4vd's name

D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest 

D4vd's troubles seem to have no end since the body of Celeste Rivas was found in the trunk of the Tesla registered under the singer's name in early September.

The decomposed body was found a day after the teen's 15th birthday, and since her identification, speculations about an alleged romance between the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and the minor have been making rounds, especially as the pair had shared a matching tattoo on their index fingers.

Now, a viral Reddit post has shed more light on D4vd amid an ongoing grand jury probe. Shared on January 22 in the subreddit r/d4v2 by a user who identifies themselves as a former fan, claimed to have proof of an alleged romantic relationship between the Romantic Homicide singer and Celeste through a series of now-deactivated social media accounts.

While the claims remain unverified, the discussion has intensified debate among netizens over D4vd's hand in the tragic death of the teen.

In the post, the user said as a fan, they requested to follow a small private account which was followed by D4vd in 2024. The account had a Hello Kitty-themed username, and in a surprise move, their request was accepted, and the account seemed to belong to a young woman.

As per the post, the accounts only shared some meme posts, all of which were liked by D4vd, along with casual comments, hinting at their close bond.

It was also claimed that occasionally Instagram Stories showed faceless but intimate moments, including hand-holding, dining out and walking together. At the time, the author assumed that the account belonged to the 20-year-old's girlfriend.

picture credit/ reddit
picture credit/ reddit

After the news of her disturbing death, the user suspected that the account might belong to Celeste.

Other Reddit users expanded on the claims and alleged that Celeste used multiple Instagram and TikTok accounts beginning in early to mid-2024.

The claims came days after D4vd's close pal and streamer, Neo Langston, was arrested for failing to appear in court as a witness in the homicide probe. He bonded out of jail last Saturday after covering his $60,000 bail.

Moreover, D4vd has been named a person of interest in the case of the teen, who was last seen in April 2024.

A grand jury for the case has already been summoned, and several witnesses have presented their testimonies.

No formal charges have been filed against D4vd, whose current whereabouts are unknown, and as per the court's order, the cause and manner of Celeste Rivas' death have not been made public.

