Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop  

Post Malone and Jelly Roll made a surprise announcement for their headline-grabbing concert tour, The Big Ass Stadium.
The two iconic singers are officially teaming up for a special tour stop to deliver an electrifying musical performance at Bank of America Stadium.
According to several media reports, Post and Jelly will perform for a massive Toronto stop on their Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2, hitting Rogers Stadium on June 16th.
The iconic duo had big moments at Sunday night’s Grammys, and they’re clearly riding that momentum straight into Canadian stadiums with their new collaboration.
Toronto gets the June 16th show, while the only other Canadian date will land on July 24th at Commonwealth Stadium.
Malone’s most recent run pulled in over one million fans across North America and grossed more than $170 million, reminding you to sit down.
This tour will follow the success of his previous tour, noted for high attendance and sales.
Notably, the upcoming concert represents a significant event in Charlotte’s music scene, showcasing the ongoing popularity of Post Malone and Jelly Roll.
For those unaware, the Post Malone Artist Presale kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
The fans will sign up by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.
In addition to Jelly Roll and Post Malone, Noah Kahan is also playing Rogers Stadium on June 28th as part of his The Great Divide Tour.