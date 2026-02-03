Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

Jelly Roll and Post Melone are set to perform in Canada after mesmerizing performance at 2026 Grammys

  • By Fatima Hassan
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop  

Post Malone and Jelly Roll made a surprise announcement for their headline-grabbing concert tour, The Big Ass Stadium.

The two iconic singers are officially teaming up for a special tour stop to deliver an electrifying musical performance at Bank of America Stadium.

According to several media reports, Post and Jelly will perform for a massive Toronto stop on their Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2, hitting Rogers Stadium on June 16th.

The iconic duo had big moments at Sunday night’s Grammys, and they’re clearly riding that momentum straight into Canadian stadiums with their new collaboration.

Toronto gets the June 16th show, while the only other Canadian date will land on July 24th at Commonwealth Stadium.

Malone’s most recent run pulled in over one million fans across North America and grossed more than $170 million, reminding you to sit down.

This tour will follow the success of his previous tour, noted for high attendance and sales.

Notably, the upcoming concert represents a significant event in Charlotte’s music scene, showcasing the ongoing popularity of Post Malone and Jelly Roll.

For those unaware, the Post Malone Artist Presale kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The fans will sign up by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In addition to Jelly Roll and Post Malone, Noah Kahan is also playing Rogers Stadium on June 28th as part of his The Great Divide Tour.   

D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest
D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest
Mexican film actor Gerardo Taracena passes away at age of 55
Mexican film actor Gerardo Taracena passes away at age of 55
Selena Gomez spills beans on married life with Benny Blanco after four months
Selena Gomez spills beans on married life with Benny Blanco after four months
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity
Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's 'The Drama' wedding poster stirs curiosity
Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside
Kristen Stewart forced to hide her relationships with women? Details inside
Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'
Chappell Roan reacts to bold Grammys look: 'Exercise your free will'
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83
Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night co-founder breathes his last at 83
Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
Gracie Abrams melts hearts with birthday tribute to boyfriend Paul Mescal
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
Kelly Clarkson to wrap 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' after seven seasons
Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess
Justin Baldoni swoons over Blake Lively's beauty amid legal mess
Halle Berry cautions Cynthia Erivo about reality of Oscar success
Halle Berry cautions Cynthia Erivo about reality of Oscar success

Popular News

Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard

Littleborough plane crash: Light aircraft down with two people onboard
4 minutes ago
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop

28 minutes ago
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park

Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
58 minutes ago