Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park

A bronze statue of a champion British boxer Teddy Baldock has been stolen from a park in East London.
The statue, located outside Langdon Park in Poplar is valued at around £100,000.
The thief left behind only the boxer's boots after cutting the statue off at the ankles.
A spokesperson for the Met Police said that the police are currently looking into the theft of Baldock's statue, as per Independent.
It added, "Officers are carrying out enquiries to identify those responsible and will continue to follow every available line of enquiry. No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation.”
Meanwhile, Tower Hamlets Council, which manages the park said in a statement, noting, "We are reviewing our CCTV as part of the police investigation in the hope that we can find the statue and catch the culprits.”
Baldock became the youngest ever boxing world champion in the UK in 1927, winning the bantamweight title at the age of 19.
Martin Sax, grandson of the famous boxer has condemned the act and calling the thieves "toerags" for stealing the statue.
He shared appeals via social media, saying, "Completely gutted, I have just found out that last night, thieves stole the statue of my Grandfather from where it stood in Poplar, East London. Words cannot describe the anger I have for the people responsible."
Martin led the campaign and raised £100,000 to installed the statue in 2014.
He has asked the public for help in locating the statue while also expressed concern that it may have already been destroyed for scrap metal.