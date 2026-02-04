Nelson Peltz finally weighs in on Nicola Peltz–Beckham drama

Nelson Peltz weighed in on the rumored tension between Nicola Peltz and the Beckhams, while speaking warmly about son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham.
While speaking at a WSJ Invest Live event on Tuesday, February 3, the billionaire businessman and investor, 83, made remarks on the feud after his son-in-law, the aspiring chef, posted bombshell claims against her family.
The reporter Lauren Thomas raised the topic by linking Peltz’s background in navigating high-stakes, highly public negotiations to the intense public scrutiny surrounding Nicola.
He responded playfully with, "Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed that at all."
Upon asking about if he offered his family any advice on navigating "such situations," to which he replied, "I do. My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?"
Nelson continued, "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That's not for coverage here today, but I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."
Notably, Peltz, who shares eight children with wife Claudia Heffner Peltz, had stayed silent on the family drama until Brooklyn made explosive claims on Instagram about his parents trying to sabotage his marriage.