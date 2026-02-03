Tim McGraw to bring new Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to central Indiana  

Tim McGraw has announced an upcoming concert, the Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, in central Indiana.
On Tuesday, February 3rd, the Grammy-winning musician took to his Instagram account to release a few snippets of his previous superhit gigs.
Tim mentioned the names of the cities in his caption as he is bringing up the new concert shows to more than twenty cities, "Coming to a city near you."
According to several media reports, the Chicks and Lady A will also accompany McGraw at some of his summer shows.
He shared in a press release, "The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer. And we’ve got three really special stadium shows – with some really special guests."
"I can’t believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show! This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will join us for select dates, and we can’t wait to see everyone," McGraw confirmed.
The Pawn Shop Guitar Tour will commence on July 9, 2026, from Bethel Woods Centre for the Arts and will conclude on September 26, at West Palm Beach, FL.