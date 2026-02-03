'KPop Demon Hunters' trio to perform 'Golden' at THIS prestigious event next 

Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami are gearing up for their first-ever live performance outside the US

  • By Hania Jamil
Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singers behind Netflix's mega-hit animation KPOp Demon Hunters' fictional girl group, HUNTR/X, have confirmed the next stage they will light up with their viral track, Golden.

The now-renowned trio will perform the record-breaking track from the film's soundtrack at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026.

"Performing at the EE BAFTA Film Awards is a golden moment that our younger selves could never have imagined," the trio said in a statement.

They added, "We're so proud to represent Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters and spread the film's positive message to fans around the globe."

Following the release of KPop Demon Hunters in summer 2025, its track Golden went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks.

The track also became the first K-Pop song to win a Grammy on Sunday in the category for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Moreover, the film was ruled ineligible by BAFTA after an appeal by Netflix. This is because in the US, KPop Demon Hunters had a qualifying theatrical run ahead of release on Netflix; the original UK release was via the streamer in June.

Notably, the upcoming BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, scheduled for February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, will mark the trio's first-ever live performance outside the US.

