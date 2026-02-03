Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Timothée Chalamet addresses Kylie Jenner marriage reports with quirk reply

Timothée Chalamet has finally admitted his endless love for his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

A day after skipping the lavish birthday party of The Kardashians star's kids, the Supreme Marty actor has revealed rare insight into his marriage plans.

In a conversation with Richard Curtis, Chalamet shared for the first time publicly about his love life.

The host asked the Dune 2 actor, "Do you have a girlfriend?" to which he giggled and replied, "Yes."

Later on, Curtis quickly intervened, "Do you think you’ll ever get married?" Taken aback, Chalamet said, "Wow, that’s so personal. That’s so personal." 

Despite telling the host how his question would get him into massive trouble, he ended up confirming the marriage speculations, as he noted, "Yes, yes." 

The subtle confirmation by the Oscar-nominated actor sparked excitement among fans as the clip quickly garnered attention.

One fan noted, "Oh, he loves Kylie DOWN."

"He said YES to marriage MULTIPLE TIMES HELLOOO," another fan commented.

While a third commented, "Kylie Jenner-Chalamet coming soon, oh I know that's righttt." 

This update came months after the American-French actor acknowledged his immense love for Kylie Jenner while accepting his Golden Globe trophy.

He said, "To my parents and my partner, I love you, thank you so much." 

For those unaware, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who began dating in 2023, have not officially announced the details of their marriage. 

