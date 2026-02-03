Travis Scott X-rated nod to Kylie Jenner exposed after surprise reunion

Travis Kelce has sparked a fresh wave of buzz after a seemingly nod to his ex, Kylie Jenner, with an X-rate remark in a brand new track.
Three years after the pair parted ways, the FE!N rapper seemingly still have the beauty mogul on his mind while she continues to attend high-profile event with her beau, Timothée Chalamet.
Released on January 20, the headline-making lyrics appeared in Travis' verse on Rosary, a track from Don Toliver's new album OCTANE, with lyrics reading, "She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest. Forty-five C, the way they sit, I need to test."
The number and letter quickly caught fans' attention, as it closely matches details the 28-year-old publicly shared about her breasts implants last year.
Kylie revealed the exact specifications of her cosmetic procedure in a TikTok comment after a fan asked how to achieve a similar look.
She replied directly, writing, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!" while also sharing the name of her plastic surgeon, Dr Grant Fisher.
Fans' highlighted the lyrics after Kylie and Travis reunited for a combined birthday bash for their children, Stormi and Aire, over the weekend.
The former couple made a rare appearance together to mark their daughter's 8th birthday and their son's 4th birthday. Stormi was born on February 1, while Aire was born on February 2.
In a video posted on X, Kylie and the rapper could be seen singing happy birthday to their children.
Notably, following Travis' breakup, Kylie got linked with Timothée in early 2023, and while the romance was initially quite a private affair, the couple has been making numerous appearances together in recent months.