Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Karim Benzema’s shock transfer to Al Hilal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo ‘furious’

Karim Benzema joins Al-Hilal after free transfer from Al Nassr rival Al Ittihad

  • By Bushra Saleem
Karim Benzema’s shock transfer to Al Hilal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo ‘furious’
Karim Benzema’s shock transfer to Al Hilal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo ‘furious’ 

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly “furious” at the fact that Al Hilal, his Al Nassr side’s chief rivals for the Saudi Pro League title, have been allowed to sign Karim Benzema in the middle of the season.

According to Sports Illustrator, Benzema was officially announced by the table-topping Al Hilal on Monday evening after the deal had been held up by Ronaldo.

The Kingdom’s star asset supposedly refused to play in Al Nassr’s clash with Al Riyadh earlier in the day, which was won by a single goal from Sadio Mané, in protest against a perceived lack of investment in his club compared to their rivals.

Al Hilal, as well as Al Ahli and Benzema’s former employers Al Ittihad, are all majoritively owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

PIF sanctioned Benzema’s switch from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal but Ronaldo was left in dismay by a deal covered in bad blood, as per The Telegraph.

Ronaldo’s alleged insistence that Al Nassr have been overlooked by their PIF paymasters has been questioned by those in the Kingdom.

Over the summer window, the Portuguese icon saw his squad bolstered by an outlay of €105 million ($123.9 million), marginally more than Al Hilal coughed up (€101.3 million).

James Harden breaks silence after joining Cavaliers following Clippers exit
James Harden breaks silence after joining Cavaliers following Clippers exit
Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with new controversy in Super Bowl week
Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with new controversy in Super Bowl week
Lindsey Vonn shares injury update after tragic downhill crash
Lindsey Vonn shares injury update after tragic downhill crash
Lewis Hamilton makes first move amid Kim Kardashian dating buzz
Lewis Hamilton makes first move amid Kim Kardashian dating buzz
Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass
Fallout 3 Remaster now available for free on Xbox Game Pass
Williams unveils striking FW48 livery for 2026 F1 season ahead of Bahrain test
Williams unveils striking FW48 livery for 2026 F1 season ahead of Bahrain test
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
Teddy Baldock, British boxing champion statue stolen in East London park
Emma Raducanu surprises Transylvania Open crowd with her Romanian
Emma Raducanu surprises Transylvania Open crowd with her Romanian
Messi to leave Inter Miami for Galatasaray? Conditions for Turkish club reveal
Messi to leave Inter Miami for Galatasaray? Conditions for Turkish club reveal
Infantino apologizes on ‘no Brit arrested’ joke, defends Trump’s peace prize
Infantino apologizes on ‘no Brit arrested’ joke, defends Trump’s peace prize
Super Bowl 2026: NFL players divide over Bad Bunny's halftime show
Super Bowl 2026: NFL players divide over Bad Bunny's halftime show
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian seen together at Paris hotel amid dating buzz
Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian seen together at Paris hotel amid dating buzz

Popular News

Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’

Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
19 minutes ago
R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release

R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release
2 hours ago
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown

Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
2 hours ago