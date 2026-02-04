Karim Benzema’s shock transfer to Al Hilal leaves Cristiano Ronaldo ‘furious’ 

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly “furious” at the fact that Al Hilal, his Al Nassr side’s chief rivals for the Saudi Pro League title, have been allowed to sign Karim Benzema in the middle of the season.
According to Sports Illustrator, Benzema was officially announced by the table-topping Al Hilal on Monday evening after the deal had been held up by Ronaldo.
The Kingdom’s star asset supposedly refused to play in Al Nassr’s clash with Al Riyadh earlier in the day, which was won by a single goal from Sadio Mané, in protest against a perceived lack of investment in his club compared to their rivals.
Al Hilal, as well as Al Ahli and Benzema’s former employers Al Ittihad, are all majoritively owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
PIF sanctioned Benzema’s switch from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal but Ronaldo was left in dismay by a deal covered in bad blood, as per The Telegraph.
Ronaldo’s alleged insistence that Al Nassr have been overlooked by their PIF paymasters has been questioned by those in the Kingdom.
Over the summer window, the Portuguese icon saw his squad bolstered by an outlay of €105 million ($123.9 million), marginally more than Al Hilal coughed up (€101.3 million).