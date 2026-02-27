Pokémon introduces new games 'Pokémon Winds', 'Pokémon Waves': Watch trailer

Pokémon made an exhilarating announcement of the new games "Pokémon Winds" and "Pokémon Waves" during its 30th anniversary celebration with a presentation called Pokémon Presents on Pokémon Day.
On February 27, the franchise marked Pokémon Day, a celebration of three decades since the release of original Pokémon Red and Blue in Japan in 1996.
This event brings a plenty of intriguing games, biggest announcements, and deep discounts on everyone’s favourite items.
Pokémon Presents were revealed in the live stream, which was conducted to announce forthcoming events and games on the official channels of social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.
'Pokémon Winds', 'Pokémon Waves' release date
The franchise concluded the event with an exciting announcement of the games "Pokémon Winds" and "Pokémon Waves," which are scheduled to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.
Though the exact date remains undisclosed.
'Pokémon Winds' and 'Pokémon Waves' trailer
Taking to Instagram, Pokemon's official Instagram account shared the trailer of the recently announced games.
The caption read, "Here’s your first look at #PokemonWindsWaves. Learn more about the main characters and special Pikachu in this announcement trailer!"
Alongside the significant release announcements, Pokémon’s 30th anniversary event has delighted fans with intriguing updates, great discounts, and new launches.