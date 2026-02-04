World
  By Bushra Saleem
World

Why Draco Malfoy is the face of Chinese New Year 2026?

Draco Malfoy, one of Harry Potter’s most recognisable villains, has become an unlikely lunar new year icon across China, as fans embrace the character for the year of the horse.

According to The Guardian, in Mandarin, Malfoy’s name is transliterated as “mǎ ěr fú”. The first character means “horse” while the final character, “fú”, means “fortune” or “blessing” – a powerful symbol found across lunar new year celebrations.

Put together, Malfoy’s name can be loosely read as “horse fortune”, making him an unexpectedly auspicious figure for the year ahead.

The wordplay has sparked a wave of memes, fan art, decorations and themed merchandise across Chinese social media. Images of a young Malfoy, played by the English actor Tom Felton – smiling from red lunar new year posters and riding cartoon horses have appeared on refrigerators, in office spaces as well as shopping malls alike.

Felton seems to have noticed the frenzy. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actor, who recently reprised his role in the Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, reposted on his Instagram story a photo of his face beaming from a red banner in a Chinese shopping mall.

“Magical awakening that attracts abundant wealth,” said the Mandarin characters on the banner.

The surge of Malfoy mania comes as millions across the country prepare for the lunar new year, which begins later this month. Since the launch of Chinese versions of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series in 2000, approximately 200m copies of the books have been sold in China.

