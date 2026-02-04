Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth shares key insight on Thor ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to release in December 18 in theaters

  • By Javeria Ahmed

Chris Hemsworth shares key insight on Thor ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Hemsworth shares key insight on Thor ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that playing Thor early in his career acted as a “safety net,” allowing him to appear confident while masking his insecurities.

While conversing with The Guardian published Feb. 3, the 41-year-old actor shared that the early days of his career were largely defined by one role: Thor, the God of Thunder.

According to Hemsworth, playing the strong, charismatic, and confident Avenger allowed him to cultivate those qualities himself.

“The character you see in interviews and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it’s me — but it’s a creation too," Hemsworth said.

He went on to say, "It’s what I thought people wanted to see.”

Hemsworth built real confidence by transforming physically for Thor—training hard, deepening his voice, and adopting a commanding posture to match the godlike character.

The Extraction star shared his infamous character, "I felt like, 'Okay, cool, no one can f--- with me.”

"Playing a god became a safety net," Hemsworth noted, adding, "It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.”

Hemsworth went on to star in eight Marvel films as Thor, most recently in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Notably, this confession came after Marvel fans got a glimpse of Hemsworth’s Thor in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser released on December 30, showing him as both superhero and father alongside Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

Avengers: Doomsday debuts December 18 in theaters.

Bad Bunny gets heartfelt tribute from Ricky Martin on historic Grammy win
Bad Bunny gets heartfelt tribute from Ricky Martin on historic Grammy win
Ron Kenoly, Gospel legend and pioneer of modern praise music, dies at 81
Ron Kenoly, Gospel legend and pioneer of modern praise music, dies at 81
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz make buzz-sparking move amid sizzling romance
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz make buzz-sparking move amid sizzling romance
Nelson Peltz finally weighs in on Nicola Peltz–Beckham drama
Nelson Peltz finally weighs in on Nicola Peltz–Beckham drama
Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys
Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys
Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming
Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital during 'Wuthering Heights' filming
Timothée Chalamet addresses Kylie Jenner marriage reports with quirk reply
Timothée Chalamet addresses Kylie Jenner marriage reports with quirk reply
Tim McGraw to bring new Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to central Indiana
Tim McGraw to bring new Pawn Shop Guitar Tour to central Indiana
'KPop Demon Hunters' trio to perform 'Golden' at THIS prestigious event next
'KPop Demon Hunters' trio to perform 'Golden' at THIS prestigious event next
Travis Scott X-rated nod to Kylie Jenner exposed after surprise reunion
Travis Scott X-rated nod to Kylie Jenner exposed after surprise reunion
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop
Post Melone, Jelly Roll announce massive Big Ass Stadium Tour stop
D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest
D4vd, Celeste Rivas' alleged romance uncovered after major arrest

Popular News

Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’

Melinda Gates calls out Bill Gates over Epstein links: ‘Painful times’
3 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

an hour ago
Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein

Peter Mandelson resigns from House of Lords over leaked emails to Epstein
12 hours ago