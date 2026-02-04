Chris Hemsworth shares key insight on Thor ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that playing Thor early in his career acted as a “safety net,” allowing him to appear confident while masking his insecurities.
While conversing with The Guardian published Feb. 3, the 41-year-old actor shared that the early days of his career were largely defined by one role: Thor, the God of Thunder.
According to Hemsworth, playing the strong, charismatic, and confident Avenger allowed him to cultivate those qualities himself.
“The character you see in interviews and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it’s me — but it’s a creation too," Hemsworth said.
He went on to say, "It’s what I thought people wanted to see.”
Hemsworth built real confidence by transforming physically for Thor—training hard, deepening his voice, and adopting a commanding posture to match the godlike character.
The Extraction star shared his infamous character, "I felt like, 'Okay, cool, no one can f--- with me.”
"Playing a god became a safety net," Hemsworth noted, adding, "It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain.”
Hemsworth went on to star in eight Marvel films as Thor, most recently in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Notably, this confession came after Marvel fans got a glimpse of Hemsworth’s Thor in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser released on December 30, showing him as both superhero and father alongside Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.
Avengers: Doomsday debuts December 18 in theaters.