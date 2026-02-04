King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge

Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles has broken his silence in an emotional video message just hours after kicking out Andrew from Royal Lodge.

The 77-year-old monarch - who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January 2024 marked World Cancer Day with a thoughtful message, recorded last year.

In a message recorded for Stand Up To Cancer shared by Royal Family's official account on Wednesday, February 4, the monarch said, "Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the 'community of care' that surrounds every cancer patient -the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."

While, in a separate Instagram post which highlights Royal Family’s long-standing commitment for efforts against cancer, Palace noted, "we recognise the extraordinary “community of care” that surrounds every person affected by cancer, and the specialists, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives."

"Across the United Kingdom, members of The Royal Family are proud to support organisations advancing research, treatment and compassionate care. Swipe through to learn more about the charities they support," it added.

This post from King Charles message came hours after his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was reportedly moved out of Royal Lodge to Norfolk.

