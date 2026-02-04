Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’

Imran Khan's comeback movie reportedly got upsetting news amid his rumoured rift with Ranbir Kapoor.
Although Khan made his cameo comeback in the recently released movie, Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos.
However, his major comeback will be via Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, alongside Bhumi Pednekkar, and Gurfateh Pirzada.
The movie was slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026, however, in a latest development, there are reports that the highly anticipated movie is facing postponement.
A source, in this regard, told HT City, that the designated platform is overseeing the project and at the moment, it is not in the picture anymore for a month.
Moreover, the makers are now looking at a July or August release, as per the confidant.
Directed by Danish Aslam, the plot of the story is a mature romantic comedy that is said to draw heavily from Khan's own life experiences.
The latest news of his starrer movie being delayed comes few days after the 43-year-old actor’s old debate around nepotism resurfaced in which he stared that it has always existed in the film industry.
Speaking to News18, the Tu… Ya Jaane Na actor’s most prominent example of merit outweighing lineage was Ranbir Kapoor.
“Ranbir’s from film royalty. His family founded the film industry. But he’s a fantastic actor and nobody has any complaints about that,” said Imran Khan back in 2008.