Michael Jackson’s spine chilling statement about kids exposed

  • By Salima Bhutto
Michael Jackson’s new documentary unveils shocking truth about the late pop star

  • By Salima Bhutto
Michael Jackson’s spine chilling statement about children has come to light after a new documentary about the late pop star revealed his unheard audio clips.

According to Mirror, a new Channel 4 documentary, titled The Trial, offered exclusive unheard audio clips from Jackson's 2005 child molestation trial.

The new information, which will be disclosed for the first time, in the new four-part documentary, offers voice of the late King of Pop, who died at 50 in 2009, admitting that he would rather "kill himself" than be prohibited from seeing children ever again.

In the clip which will air tonight on February 4, Jackson said, "There's nothing more spiritual to me than children, I think it's the most golden thing we have. I can be myself and jump into their magical world."

"The Gloved One", who who had three children, further went on to say, "If you tell me right now, that 'Michael, you could never see another child'… I would kill myself."

"I swear to you, I would, because I have nothing else to live for."

Another recording revealed the Thriller hitmaker’s voice, speaking, "Children want to just touch me and hug me."

In the end of the audio, Michael Jackson, who died aged 50 in June 2009 from an overdose, acknowledged that this could often get him into trouble.

