  • By Fatima Hassan
Timothée Chalamet appears in Epstein files after donating film fee to charity

  • By Fatima Hassan
Timothée Chalamet has a secret connection with Jeffrey Epstein. 

As the Justice Department of the United States of America has released bombshell documents, it also revealed an email by Woody Allen’s wife, Soon-Yi Previn, criticizing A Complete Unknown star after he donated his fee for his film, A Rainy Day in New York, to charity.

For those unaware, in 2018, Chalamet announced his decision to donate his fee from the film, directed by Woody Allen, to Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network)

However, later he distanced himself from A Rainy Day in New York, which came weeks after historical sexual abuse allegations resurfaced against Allen in a Los Angeles Times op-ed by Dylan Farrow, titled ‘Why has the #MeToo revolution spared Woody Allen?’

As reported by the NY Times, in the resurfaced email, Previn's criticism, "I’m glad that prick Chalamet’s movie did not get a good review. No, I’m not vindictive." 

To note that Timothée Chalamet’s 2018 movie, A Rainy Day in New York, also stars Selena Gomez, Rebecca Hall, and Griffin Newman, who also donated their fees to charity.

As of now, Timothée Chalamet has not reacted to the resurfaced emails. 

