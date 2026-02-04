Chris Hemsworth reflects on life after father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about how his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis has changed his outlook.
While conversing with The Guardian, the Marvel star opened up about his father Craig's Alzheimer’s diagnosis which made Chris to slow down and be “more aware of the fragility of things.”
“My appetite for racing forward has really been reined in,” the Australian told the outlet.
The recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis for his father Craig has made him “more aware of the fragility of things,” said Chris. “You start thinking, ‘My dad won’t be here forever.’”
“My kids are now 11 and 13. Those nights where they’d fight over sleeping in our bed — suddenly they’re not happening anymore," the Thor actor said.
“I used to think maybe if I was nominated for something, I’d feel good about myself. Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time, or launched another franchise, then I’d feel fulfilled," Chris mentioned.
He added, "It’s absurd. My self-worth doesn’t rest upon all of those exterior things anymore – though I still have to remind myself.”
Elsa Pataky, his wife, showed support to him to stay focused on what matters, Chris added. “I’m getting better at relaxing, making more curated decisions, and working with people I admire.”
On the work front Chris stars in Crime 101, co-written by Peter Straughan, alongside Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.
The heist thriller is set to release in theaters on February 13.