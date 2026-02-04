Eduardo Verastegui targets Bad Bunny with explicit rant over his Grammy win

While several stars celebrated Bad Bunny’s Grammy win, Eduardo Verastegui isn’t really happy about it.
Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his super hit sixth solo studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.
While on stage to receive his award, the singer spoke out against United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying, “ICE out.”
Following his major win, Mexican actor and activist Eduardo Verastegui took to his X handle to target Bad Bunny with an explicit rant.
“Bad Bunny won this year’s GRAMMY. Ah, those were the days when Frank Sinatra, Adele, or Stevie Wonder received that award. Today, all you have to do is wear dresses, babble unintelligible lyrics, glorify vulgarity, and sing with your mouth full of food to get it handed to you,” he slammed.
The Sound of Freedom actor criticized the MONACO rapper’s speech for being “contradictory” with the lyrics of his songs.
“This character claims that we are not animals, but he behaves like one. He says that ICE is 'wild,' while his music promotes the most savage instincts: without order, without beauty, and without responsibility,” wrote Eduardo.
He added, “This guy is no good to society, and even less so to children. Do yourselves a favor: turn off the TV, turn off the noise, and let's recover common sense, culture, morality, beauty, and dignity.”
Eduardo Verastegui’s famous movies include Sound of Freedom, Bella, Little Boy, and Chasing Papi.