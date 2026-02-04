Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Eduardo Verastegui targets Bad Bunny with explicit rant over his Grammy win

‘Sound of Freedom’ star Eduardo Verastegui unleashes foul-mounthed fury at Bad Bunny over his 2026 Grammy win and speech

  • By Sidra Khan
Eduardo Verastegui targets Bad Bunny with explicit rant over his Grammy win
Eduardo Verastegui targets Bad Bunny with explicit rant over his Grammy win

While several stars celebrated Bad Bunny’s Grammy win, Eduardo Verastegui isn’t really happy about it.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer won Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards for his super hit sixth solo studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

While on stage to receive his award, the singer spoke out against United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying, “ICE out.”

Following his major win, Mexican actor and activist Eduardo Verastegui took to his X handle to target Bad Bunny with an explicit rant.

“Bad Bunny won this year’s GRAMMY. Ah, those were the days when Frank Sinatra, Adele, or Stevie Wonder received that award. Today, all you have to do is wear dresses, babble unintelligible lyrics, glorify vulgarity, and sing with your mouth full of food to get it handed to you,” he slammed.

P.C. X
P.C. X

The Sound of Freedom actor criticized the MONACO rapper’s speech for being “contradictory” with the lyrics of his songs.

“This character claims that we are not animals, but he behaves like one. He says that ICE is 'wild,' while his music promotes the most savage instincts: without order, without beauty, and without responsibility,” wrote Eduardo.

He added, “This guy is no good to society, and even less so to children. Do yourselves a favor: turn off the TV, turn off the noise, and let's recover common sense, culture, morality, beauty, and dignity.”

Eduardo Verastegui’s famous movies include Sound of Freedom, Bella, Little Boy, and Chasing Papi.

'Danny Go!' star Daniel forced to call off 2026 tour due to heartbreaking news
'Danny Go!' star Daniel forced to call off 2026 tour due to heartbreaking news
‘The Drama’ trailer unleashes something sinister about Zendaya's character
‘The Drama’ trailer unleashes something sinister about Zendaya's character
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after zero Grammy wins despite six nods
Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence after zero Grammy wins despite six nods
Margot Robbie’s fresh look fuels cosmetic enhancement rumors before 'Wuthering Heights'
Margot Robbie’s fresh look fuels cosmetic enhancement rumors before 'Wuthering Heights'
Cher’s bizarre moment sparks reaction from Grammys producer
Cher’s bizarre moment sparks reaction from Grammys producer
Scarlett Johansson's link to Ryan Reynolds drags her in Lively-Baldoni feud
Scarlett Johansson's link to Ryan Reynolds drags her in Lively-Baldoni feud
Chris Hemsworth shares key insight on Thor ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth shares key insight on Thor ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Bad Bunny gets heartfelt tribute from Ricky Martin on historic Grammy win
Bad Bunny gets heartfelt tribute from Ricky Martin on historic Grammy win
Ron Kenoly, Gospel legend and pioneer of modern praise music, dies at 81
Ron Kenoly, Gospel legend and pioneer of modern praise music, dies at 81
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz make buzz-sparking move amid sizzling romance
Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz make buzz-sparking move amid sizzling romance
Nelson Peltz finally weighs in on Nicola Peltz–Beckham drama
Nelson Peltz finally weighs in on Nicola Peltz–Beckham drama
Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys
Lady Gaga thanks 'little monsters' after career-defining moment at Grammys

Popular News

Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’

Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
19 minutes ago
R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release

R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release
2 hours ago
Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown

Penny the Doberman pinscher wins 150th Westminster Dog Show crown
2 hours ago