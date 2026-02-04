'Danny Go!' star Daniel forced to call off 2026 tour due to heartbreaking news

Danny Go! star Daniel Coleman is not going to hit the road this year.
In his latest Instagram post, the beloved children’s entertainer and YouTube creator shared an emotional update, announcing that he has cancelled his plans for 2026 tour.
Citing his son Isaac’s heartbreaking health battle as the reason behind the shocking decision, Coleman stated, “As some of you may know, my oldest son Isaac was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer this past month. As a result, we’ve made the decision to cancel our tour plans for 2026. Dancing with so many of you in person over the last 18 months has been a true joy & we hope to get another tour rolling when the time is right.”
“In the meantime, we’re going to keep making videos, writing books, developing toys and sharing other exciting things as much as we can this year. We love what we do & it’s an honor to be a part of you and your kids’ lives! Thank you so much for watching our show,” he added.
Fans’ reactions:
Daniel Coleman’s announcement was met with heartwarming reactions from fans, who extended their support to the host amid the challenging time.
“We love you Danny go! Family first!! I know I don’t know you other than my daughter loving you, but if there’s anything as a community we can do for you please let us know!!,” stated a first.
Another penned, “committing to prayer every time we watch a video! what an incredible dad you must be.”
“we love you and your family so much, danny! we are lifting you up in prayer!,” added a third.
About Danny Go!:
Danny Go! is a popular children’s entertainment brand and YouTube show, best known for its energetic, educational content and live family shows, especially curated for preschoolers and young children.