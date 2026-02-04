Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom case intensifies as blood found at her home

The missing case of Savannah Guthrie's mother has intensified with the latest development.
In a new report on Tuesday, February 3, an insider told PEOPLE that blood was found at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of the Today Show co-host.
As per the source, a trail of blood drops were seen on the front steps of Nancy's Tucson home.
It was also reported that the Ring doorbell camera had also been removed from the residence's door.
Notably, it is yet to be revealed if it was Nancy Guthrie's blood or not.
This update comes after Savannah and Annie Guthrie's mother Nancy Guthrie went missing over the weekend.
According to the police, the 84-year-old was likely abducted from her home in Tuscson.
As per a spokesperson for the Pima Country Sheriff’s Department investigators believe Nancy was “taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night.”
On Monday, February 2, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional message on her social media account, asking fans to pray for her mother.
“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant," she wrote.
Savannah Clark Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist and former attorney. She is a main co-anchor of the NBC News morning show Today.