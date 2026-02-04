Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

‘The Drama’ trailer unleashes something sinister about Zendaya's character

  • By Salima Bhutto
The trailer of highly anticipated movie, The Drama has been released, unleashing something sinister about the upcoming romcom.

The upcoming romantic comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in the leading role follows a couple whose journey to the altar spirals in most unexpected and unsettling ways.

The 02:16 minutes trailer features a glimpse into the Dune actress and the Twilight star’s character and their fairytale romance which quickly turns into an emotional chaos, and unwanted confrontations.

Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama, apart from Zendaya and Pattinson, also stars Alana Haim, Zoë Winters, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Benton Gates.

In particular scene, the 28-year-old actress could be seen holding a knife, hinting a shift from romantic bond to something more sinister.

It’s worth mentioning here that The Drama is set to hit theatres on April 3, 2026.

Apart from the forthcoming movie, Zendaya is set to reprise her role in the third season of Euphoria the same month.

Moreover, later this year, she will also reprise her role as Michelle "MJ" Jones in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled to release in July 2026.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson will grace the big screen with his presence via Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, set to release on July 17, 2026.

Later the year, on December 18, the The Batman star will also star in Dune: Part Three.

