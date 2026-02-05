Dove Cameron makes heartbreaking confession about 'phone anxiety'

Dove Cameron has opened up about a personal loss, revealing that now she deals with severe "phone anxiety".
During the Wednesday, February 4 episode of Call Her Daddy, the Boyfriend singer revealed that she has anxiety after learning of her dad's death over a phone call.
Recalling the heartbreaking incident, Dove shared that her dad died by suicide just months after he had visited her in LA when she was just 15 years old.
On the day she received the news, a family friend messaged her to ask if her mom was around.
As her mom was out, the family friends asked that her mom should contact them when she's back. "I just knew," the Disney alum said. "I can't tell you why I knew. But it was not a normal interaction. She had no reason to be talking to me."
Her mom later arrived home and called a family member, who told them that her dad Phil "is no longer with us."
"I had a panic attack because it's the most out of control feeling you can have," she said.
The Better in Stereo crooner added, "Actually, all three of my big losses have come via phone call, which I guess is pretty standard... But I have major phone anxiety, I think, because of stuff like this."
In the same interview, Dove talked about the murder of her childhood best friend, Hayley, 9, and how she received the news while overhearing her former principal's call to her parents.
Hayley was killed by her father, who Dove also knew well.
Cameron recalled her reaction to the tragic news, saying, "I ran out of the room." She continued to say, "I couldn't breathe" and noted that she went into "this, like, animal mode."
Describing the feeling of receiving her dad's news, she noted, "You are fight, flight or freeze," she said. "You feel like you're going to vomit your soul — I don't know how else to describe it."