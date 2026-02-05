Mediterranean diet associated with reduced risk of stroke for women

A recent study revealed that a Mediterranean diet may significantly help in reducing the risk of stroke.
According to research published in the journal Neurology Open Access, women who followed Mediterranean diet were discovered to have an 18% reduced risk of stroke.
For the study, scientists assessed data from over 133,000 female teachers and school administrators in California whose eating habits were tracked since 1995.
Results indicated that women who properly adhered to the diet were found to have a 16% reduced risk of ischemic stroke, and showed a 25% minimised risk of hemorrhagic stroke.
During a follow-up of 21 years, nearly 4,100 participants reported strokes attacks.
Med diet is a healthy eatng pattern that adheres you to fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, olive oil, and regular fish intake, while restricting red meat, and ultra-processed foods.
Senior researcher and a professor of epidemiology at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center Sophia Wang stated, “Our findings support the mounting evidence that a healthy diet is critical to stroke prevention.”
“We were especially interested to see that this finding applies to hemorrhagic stroke, as few large studies have looked at this type of stroke,” Wang added.
The study evidence that healthy eating plays a crucial role in stroke prevention, though further studies are needed for better comprehension of the biological reasons behind the reduced risk.