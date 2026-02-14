News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

10 weird festivals across the globe you can't miss in 2026

If you're looking to make your 2026 trips unforgettable, these weird and bizarre festivals deserve a spot on your bucket list

  • By Fatima Nadeem
10 weird festivals across globe you cant miss in 2026
10 weird festivals across globe you can't miss in 2026

If you want your 2026 travel plans to be more exciting than usual trips far beyond beaches, museums and historical landmarks, there are unique options worth exploring.

There are many unique festivals in the world that are extremely enjoyable and definitely worth travelling to see.

If you're looking to make your 2026 trips unforgettable, these weird and bizarre festivals deserve a spot on your bucket list.

International Hair Freezing Contest

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: February 6 - February 22, 2026

In Canada's frigid Yukon region, a unique winter festival called the International Hair Freezing Contest is held every February at the Takhini Hot Pools.

People dip their heads into the hot water and then step into freezing air where their wet hair instantly freezes and can be styled into creative shapes.

Songkran, (Water Fight Festival)

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: April 13-15, 2026

Every April, Thailand celebrates Songkran, its traditional New Year, by turning entire cities into massive water-fight zone for three days. As per ther beliefs, water is used both as fun activity and as a symbolic ritual for cleansing and renewal.

Wife-Carrying World Championship

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: July 3-4, 2026

Wife-carrying is a quirky sport from Finland where husbands carry their wives through 253.5-meter obstacle course using different carrying styles like fireman's carry, piggyback or the Estonian-style and the winner gets a prize of beer equal to wife's weight.

La Tomatina (Famous tomato fight)

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: August 27, 2026

La Tomatina, held every year in Buñol, Spain is considered one of the wildest festivals in the world.

In this event, which takes place on last Wednesday of August, the town's residents gather for a massive food fight where they throw tomatoes at one another.

Mud Festival

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: July 25- August 10, 2026

Boryeong Mud Festival in South Korea is a popular summer event where people can take part in a variety of fun activities all involving mud which include mud pools, mud-themed games, slides, skiing competition, wrestling and mud fireworks.

Underwater Music Festival

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: July 11, 2026

Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys is a long-running event where people dive on a coral reef, listen to music played underwater, dress up in costumes, compete for prizes while promoting environmental awareness and safe diving.

Baby Jumping Festival

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: June (specifically the Sunday after religious holiday of Corpus Christi)

In the Spanish town of Castrillo de Murcia, a long-standing festival involves a man dressed as the devil jumping over babies, a practice beleived to spiritually cleanse them.

England’s famous cheese rolling festival

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: May 25, 2026

Every year in Brockworth, England adults take part in a risky tradition where they chase nine-pound wheel of cheese down a steep hill.

The cheese rolls quickly and unpredictably and competitors risk tumbling and falling as they chase it in hopes of winning the race.

The Air Guitar World Championships

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: August 28-30, 2026 

Air Guitar World Championship in Finland, which started as a joke, has now became a famous playful competition where people pretend to play air guitar on stage in two one-minute rounds (one song of their choice and one chosen by organizers) and are scored out of 6.0.

Colour-throwing (Holi)

10 weird festivals across the globe you cant miss in 2026

Date: March 4, 2026

Holi, an ancient Hindu festival from India is celebrated as the "festival of spring," "festival of colours," which has spread to other parts of Asia and the Western world through Indian communities.

It celebrates love and the victory of good over evil, with traditions like throwing coloured powders and water, lighting bonfires and playing music.

What do heart emojis really mean on Valentine's Day?
What do heart emojis really mean on Valentine's Day?
Valentine’s Day 2026: Florists gear up for the busiest day of year
Valentine’s Day 2026: Florists gear up for the busiest day of year
Nancy Guthrie case: Unknown DNA found at Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s home
Nancy Guthrie case: Unknown DNA found at Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s home
Navy fires USS Mason destroyer commander Lewis for ‘loss of confidence’
Navy fires USS Mason destroyer commander Lewis for ‘loss of confidence’
Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi steps down after 46 years
Hello Kitty designer Yuko Yamaguchi steps down after 46 years
CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January
CPI report shows inflation eases more than expected in January
Nancy Guthrie disappearance update: FBI releases suspect description
Nancy Guthrie disappearance update: FBI releases suspect description
SkyLand Ranch fire destroys two barns early morning
SkyLand Ranch fire destroys two barns early morning
AirAsia sued by Malaysian artist for using artwork without consent
AirAsia sued by Malaysian artist for using artwork without consent
Norway ex-PM accused of corruption amid disturbing Epstein links
Norway ex-PM accused of corruption amid disturbing Epstein links
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
Bangladesh Nationalist Party declares win in first election since Hasina removal
São Paulo passes law honouring dog who stayed by owner's grave for decade
São Paulo passes law honouring dog who stayed by owner's grave for decade

Popular News

Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

Ananya Panday celebrates loved-up birthday wish for mystery beau

7 minutes ago
David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper

David Beckham gets heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute from daughter Harper
26 minutes ago
Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment

Callum Turner breaks silence on James Bond rumours with cryptic comment
51 minutes ago