Zayn Malik excites fans with Konnakol tour date reveal

Zayn Malik thrilled fans by unveiling the tour dates for his highly anticipated Konnakol tour.
The former One Direction member has revealed his biggest solo tour to date in support of his upcoming fifth album, Konnakol.
Malik took to Instagram account to drop the exciting news on his upcoming residency, which has 31 dates and marks the singer’s first time headlining arenas and stadiums across the globe.
Starting May 12 in Manchester, the tour will travel through major UK cities including Glasgow, Birmingham and London.
After traveling through Europe, Malik is scheduled to travel to Mexico, performing in Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City in mid-June.
The North American portion will kick off in July, hitting Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Nashville.
Later in August and September, he is set to perform his tour in Phoenix, San Diego, Inglewood, Anaheim, San Francisco, and Seattle.
Malik took the tour to South America in October with stops in Santiago, Buenos Aires, São Paulo and Lima, before wrapping up in November with shows across the U.S., ending in Miami on November 20 at the Kaseya Center.
Notably, this update came after the announcement that Konnakol will drop on April 17 via Mercury Records, with its first single, Die for Me, releasing at midnight alongside a music video.